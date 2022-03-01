Left Menu

Bengal civic elections: Repoll in 2 booths peaceful

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:40 IST
Repoll in two booths in two municipalities of West Bengal went off peacefully on Tuesday with an average of 48 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 PM, a State Election Commission (SEC) official said.

The repoll was held in booth number four of ward number 33 of South Dum Dum Municipality and booth number 7 of ward number 25 of Serampore Municipality.

''The polling was peaceful,'' a senior SEC official said.

Opposition parties levelled allegations of malpractices by the ruling Trinamool Congress during elections to 107 municipalities across West Bengal on February 27. The State Election Commission on Monday announced repoll in the two booths on Tuesday.

On that day, violence among rival party supporters and clashes between political party workers and the police were reported from various parts of the state in one of the most extensive electoral exercises since the assembly polls last year.

Votes will be counted on Wednesday.

