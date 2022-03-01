29 sugar mills closed during SP, BSP regimes, sold 11 at very low price: JP Nadda

In a scathing attack at the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that both Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) closed 29 sugar mills in the state and sold 11 sugar mills at a very low price while the BJP government opened several new sugar mills. Addressing a public rally in Kushinagar, the BJP chief said, "SP and BSP together closed 29 sugar mills of UP and sold 11 sugar mills at a very low price. Yogi's government has gave a payment of Rs 1.41 lakh crore to sugarcane growers. Along with this, the pending dues of the Akhilesh government of Rs 11,000 crore have also been paid by BJP government. New sugar mills have been started in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government."

Nadda slammed the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for withdrawing cases against the terrorists. "On May 22, a bomb exploded in Gorakhpur. The terrorist organization took responsibility for the blast. Two persons hailing from Azamgarh and Mau were caught. Akhilesh Yadav tried to withdraw the case of such notorious criminals on 26 April 2012. The court did not allow the case to be withdrawn. The court sentenced both to life imprisonment. How can you make such a person a chief minister? Terrorists attacked the CRPF camp in Rampur. UP Police and NIA together caught Shahabuddin, a resident of Bihar. Akhilesh also helped him in getting out of jail," said BJP chief.

He further said that Akhilesh takes an oath that he will protect terrorists and will shoot the people of Uttar Pradesh. "The verdict of Ahmedabad bomb blast came, in which there is a terrorist whose picture is with Akhilesh," he added. Nadda further said that the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have strengthened and empowered poor, exploited, deprived, victims, Dalits, mothers, sisters, youth and farmers.

"Do you remember that Akhilesh had said don't get vaccinated? He had said the vaccine would cause problems. Then he silently went for vaccination. He used to call it 'Modi tika' and 'BJP ka tika'. On March 3 give him a final dose," said BJP chief, "There was a time when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi used to say that if Rs 100 were sent, 15 paise would reach to the people and the rest 85 paise goes to middlemen. PM Modi has opened the Jan Dhan account of the poor, without any broker and middle man, Rs 100 directly reach to the account of the poor," said Nadda.

He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 2.63 crore houses have been built across the country, of these, about 35 lakh houses have been built here in Uttar Pradesh. "Under Kisan Samman Nidhi farmers are getting Rs 6,000 in three installments of Rs 2,000 every year," added BJP chief.

"In this year's budget, 60 lakh people will get jobs within a year. 25 thousand km of road will be built in a year on which Rs 20,000 crore will be spent. Clean water will be provided to 3.80 crore houses through taps, in which Rs 60,000 crore will be spent," said Nadda. "60 lakh pucca houses will be built at a cost of Rs 48,000 crores. Five years ago the economy of Uttar Pradesh was at the seventh position in the country and today it stands at the second number economy. Form the government again this time, Uttar Pradesh will stand at number one," he added while urging the people to vote for the BJP.

The BJP chief said that the party has decided to set up Anti-Terrorist Commando Centers in Deoband, Meerut, Rampur, Azamgarh, Kanpur and Bahraich. In the sixth phase, polling will be held in 57 assembly seats in 10 districts on March 3.

The 2022 Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)

