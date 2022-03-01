Left Menu

Skills, start-ups and sports now part of Manipur’s new identity: PM Modi

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said Manipur’s new identity is based on skills, start-ups and sports, and the state is becoming a gateway for international trade.

Addressing a virtual poll rally, Modi also said in the days to come, the BJP government will create a Rs 100-crore Manipur Start-up Fund as well as two special economic zones.

“Today, Manipur's identity is being known through skills, start-ups and sports. The state, once known for bandhs and blockades, is now becoming a gateway for international trade and export,” the prime minister said.

The double-engine government of the BJP is establishing the National Sports University here, and efforts must be made to turn it into an international-level sports varsity, Modi said.

“The Manipur Skill University will also be set up to train youths,” he added.

He also slammed the Congress for allegedly not honouring the history and sacrifices made by the people of the state for its independence, and said ''we have to give new strength to the progress of development and stop those who try to halt it”.

''Our government is working continuously to provide gas connections, better houses and roads'' Modi said.

Potable water to every home in Manipur is being provided through the Jal Jeevan Mission, and piped connection has increased 10 times in the last five years, the PM said.

The second phase of assembly elections in Manipur for 22 seats will be held on March 5.

