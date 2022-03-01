Left Menu

Manipur assembly elections: Congress claims Shah drafted militants' statement, demands repoll

Meanwhile, workers of the Congress, NPP and the Shiv Sena staged a demonstration in Churachandpur district headquarters demanding repoll at Henglep constituency, claiming booths were captured in 23 polling stations by armed militants belonging to the KNO.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:30 IST
The Congress on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of drafting a statement issued by a proscribed Kuki militant organisation asking the people of Manipur to vote for the BJP, and demanded repoll in two districts alleging that voting was not free and fair in the first phase of the Assembly election on February 28.

AICC Senior Observer Jairam Ramesh claimed that the sporadic incidents of violence reported from Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts during the polling were the result of the influence of Kuki National Organisation's (KNO) statement.

The statement was ''drafted, prepared by the Union Home Minister and Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) and issued in the name of the KNO.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah had visited Manipur to address poll rallies on February 22 and 23 respectively.

The KNO on February 25 had asked the people in their operational areas to support BJP candidates asserting that acting against the party would be termed as acting against the Kuki interest. ''We call upon the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer to take note that elections have not been free, fair and peaceful because of the threat by KNO intimidating all people who would not vote for the BJP,'' Ramesh told reporters.

He demanded repoll in the nine constituencies of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts. Meanwhile, workers of the Congress, NPP and the Shiv Sena staged a demonstration in Churachandpur district headquarters demanding repoll at Henglep constituency, claiming booths were captured in 23 polling stations by armed militants belonging to the KNO. Congress Spokesperson Kh Devabrata alleged that militants looted votes in nine polling stations in Saitu constituency in Kangpokpi district.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

