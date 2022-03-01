Germany's Scholz condemned Russian invasion in call with Zelenskiy, says Berlin
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:47 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about Russia's invasion of his country on Tuesday, a German government spokesperson said.
"The Chancellor condemned Russian aggression in the strongest possible terms," said the spokesperson, adding Scholz explained the support offered by Germany.
Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude for the solidarity shown by Germany and Europe, said the spokesperson in a statement which gave no further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Ukrainian
- German
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Scholz
- Olaf Scholz
- Russian
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine
Russian skater Valieva awaits doping judgment at Olympics
US would respond 'swiftly and decisively' to any further Russian aggression: Biden to Zelensky
Scholz flies to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow