Germany's Scholz condemned Russian invasion in call with Zelenskiy, says Berlin

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:47 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about Russia's invasion of his country on Tuesday, a German government spokesperson said.

"The Chancellor condemned Russian aggression in the strongest possible terms," said the spokesperson, adding Scholz explained the support offered by Germany.

Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude for the solidarity shown by Germany and Europe, said the spokesperson in a statement which gave no further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

