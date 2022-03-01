Bribes in pvt med colleges, casteism force bright students to go abroad: Naveen's father

Costly medical education and ''casteism'' are some of the factors that prompt Indian students to flock to foreign destinations like Ukraine to achieve their doctor dreams, father of the Indian student Naveen, killed in the war-torn European nation, claimed on Tuesday.

One has to shell out crores of rupees as 'bribes' to ensure a medical seat even as things were under private control, making medical education a difficult option for many, the mourning Shekarappa Gyanagouda said.

Naveen from Chalageri in Haveri district was in the fourth year MBBS in a Kharkiv medical college in Ukraine, which is now witnessing a fierce battle field between Russia and Ukraine forces. He ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water and exchange currency when he died in the shelling.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Gyanagouda and expressed sorrow over his loss.

Gyanagouda said Modi has assured him he would make arrangements to get his son's body in the next two to three days as the fight is still on in Kharkiv.

According to Gyanagouda, his son was very intelligent since his childhood, and never went for tuition.

In class 10 he had scored 96 per cent while in class 12, he got 97 per cent, Naveen's father told reporters. He added his son had dreamt of becoming a doctor when he was in 10th standard, as he was very strong in science.

''Due to the education system and casteism, he could not get a seat despite being an intelligent student. Here we have to pay a bribe of Rs one crore to Rs two crore to get an MBBS seat,'' he alleged, apparently referring to concepts like capitation fee or donation.

''I am dejected with our political system, education system and casteism. Everything is in the control of private institutes. When education is possible in just a few lakhs of rupees, why crores are spent here. The education there (Ukraine) is very good. Even the equipment are very good compared to India, college and teaching are good,'' he said.

He further said he borrowed money from his friends and relatives and sent Naveen to Ukraine to study MBBS.

Blaming politicians for the poor education system, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see to it that quality higher education is provided at minimum education expense in private institutes as well.

''At least, from now on some efforts in this direction should be made,'' the heart-broken father said.

To a query, he said the BJP MP from Haveri Shivakumar Udasi gave him assurance 'like others' but there was no proper response from him.

He added that for the past one week the parents whose children are stuck in Ukraine had been meeting MPs, MLAs, ministers to arrange for the safe return of students.

They all tried to bring back those in the safe zone on the border but not those who are in the risk zone, he claimed.

Speaking about the response from the Indian Embassy, he said, ''we did not receive any call from the Indian Embassy. No one in the Embassy received the calls of our children. They gave phone numbers but there was no response.

He appealed to the officials of the External Affairs Ministry to make some efforts to bring other students back to our country.

''We are not getting any information. No one is telling us about the safety of our children,'' he said.

