Left Menu

West should not establish military facilities on territory of former USSR states: Russian FM Lavrov

The West should not establish military facilities on the territory of former USSR states that are not members of NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, days after Moscow launched a massive military operation against Ukraine.In a video address to the Disarmament Conference in Geneva, Russias top diplomat also emphasised that Moscow believes that obtaining legally binding security guarantees from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation NATO members is of paramount importance.Our Western colleagues have not yet shown any willingness to provide Russia with long-term legally binding security guarantees.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:17 IST
West should not establish military facilities on territory of former USSR states: Russian FM Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The West should not establish military facilities on the territory of former USSR states that are not members of NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, days after Moscow launched a massive military operation against Ukraine.

In a video address to the Disarmament Conference in Geneva, Russia's top diplomat also emphasised that Moscow believes that obtaining legally binding security guarantees from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members is of paramount importance.

''[Our] Western colleagues have not yet shown any willingness to provide Russia with long-term legally binding security guarantees. For us, achieving these objectives is of fundamental importance,” Lavrov said. ''Western countries should refrain from establishing military facilities on the territory of former USSR states that are not members of the alliance, including the use of their infrastructure for conducting any military activity,'' Lavrov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

It is necessary to return NATO’s military capabilities, including strike [capabilities], and NATO infrastructure to the state of 1997, when the NATO-Russia Founding Act was adopted,” Lavrov said. Russia has long resisted Ukraine's move towards the European Union and the West's defensive military alliance, NATO. In a pre-dawn TV address on February 24, President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia could not feel ''safe, develop and exist'' because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine.

Putin claimed that his goal was to protect people subjected to bullying and genocide and aim for the ''demilitarisation and de-Nazification'' of Ukraine.

In his address, the Russian foreign minister also attacked the trilateral partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS).

He said the military alliance between the three countries affects the nuclear weapons non-proliferation regime, provokes tension and creates pre-requisites for a new spiral of the arms race.

''The contradictory idea by Australia, Great Britain and the US to create the AUKUS exclusive pact causes our questions. It is obvious that AUKUS is adversely affecting the nuclear non-proliferation regime, provoking tension and creating pre-requisites for unleashing a new spiral of the arms race and, what is more, not only in the Asia-Pacific region,” he pointed out.

On September 15, 2021, Australia, the UK and the US announced the creation of a new trilateral security partnership called AUKUS, under which Australia was to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with the help American technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022