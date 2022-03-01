PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Nitish Kumar, M K Stalin, Charanjit Channi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to chief ministers of Bihar, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. In his tweets, Modi wished Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin good health and a long life.

Kumar, who is the longest serving Bihar chief minister, turned 71, while Stalin turned 69 on Tuesday.

Channi, however, later in the night said his birthday did not fall on Tuesday. ''Grateful for all the wishes pouring in for me today, however, today is not my birthday. Your blessings hold utmost importance in my life and motivate me to work harder. I wholeheartedly thank everyone for the love showered on me. Regards,'' he said in a tweet. PTI KR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)