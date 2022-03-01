Left Menu

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Nitish Kumar, M K Stalin, Charanjit Channi

In his tweets, Modi wished Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin good health and a long life.Kumar, who is the longest serving Bihar chief minister, turned 71, while Stalin turned 69 on Tuesday.Channi, however, later in the night said his birthday did not fall on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:49 IST
PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Nitish Kumar, M K Stalin, Charanjit Channi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to chief ministers of Bihar, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. In his tweets, Modi wished Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin good health and a long life.

Kumar, who is the longest serving Bihar chief minister, turned 71, while Stalin turned 69 on Tuesday.

Channi, however, later in the night said his birthday did not fall on Tuesday. ''Grateful for all the wishes pouring in for me today, however, today is not my birthday. Your blessings hold utmost importance in my life and motivate me to work harder. I wholeheartedly thank everyone for the love showered on me. Regards,'' he said in a tweet. PTI KR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022