Swami Prasad Maurya says his convoy 'attacked' by BJP workers, Akhilesh Yadav condemns incident

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from Fazilnagar as Samajwadi Party candidate, on Tuesday alleged that his convoy was attacked on Tuesday during electioneering "by BJP workers". "Due to security reasons, I sat in a different car while travelling for the campaign in Kushinagar. BJP workers were sitting with sticks, stones and guns there. They attacked my car. Such incidences are taking place under the patronage of BJP," he alleged while talking to the media.

Speaking to media persons, Maurya's daughter Sanghmitra Maurya, who is a BJP MP, also blamed the party workers for the incident. "It can be seen how cars were vandalised and people were injured. BJP talks about peace, today its candidate attacked my father. While being en route to meet him after the attack, BJP workers surrounded my convoy," she alleged.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the alleged attack on pMaurya and said that they will counter this by reducing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "zero" in the next phase of the assembly polls. Maurya had quit the BJP in February ahead of assembly elections to join the Samajwadi Party.

"The attack on Swami Prasad Maurya is a condemnable act of loser. This attack is like an attack on the workers and leaders of every party of the SP coalition. Together we will counter this by reducing the BJP zero in the remaining two phases. It is meaningless to expect any action from this government," he said. Five of seven phases in Uttar Pradesh have gone to the polls so far. The polling of the remaining two phases will be held on March 3 and March 7(ANI)

