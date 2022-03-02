Biden, Zelenskiy discuss Russia's attacks on civilian sites in Ukraine -White House
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday discussed Russia's escalation of attacks on sites used by civilians in Ukraine, including a bombing near the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, the White House said.
Biden also underscored the United States' sustained help for Ukraine, including deliveries of security assistance, economic support and humanitarian aid, the White House said in a statement following their call.
