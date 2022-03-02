Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden administration recognizes states' highway spending role, Buttigieg says

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will tell a U.S Senate committee on Wednesday that the Biden administration recognizes the role of states in deciding how to prioritize using federal highway funds. Many Senate Republicans have criticized a December memo from the Federal Highway Administration that deemphasizes projects that increase highway capacity.

U.S. Senate Republicans split over 'Rescue America' plan

The top Senate Republican and the architect of the party caucus's campaign strategy were at odds on Tuesday over a controversial legislative plan intended to tell voters what to expect if Republicans capture control of the chamber in the November midterm elections. The 11-point "Rescue America" plan proposed by Senator Rick Scott had already rankled many Republicans with proposals that would impose income taxes on Americans who currently earn too little to pay taxes and require all legislation enacted by Congress to sunset after five years.

'Putin was wrong. We were ready,' Biden will say in State of the Union address

U.S. President Joe Biden will say on Tuesday that the West was ready for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and his administration is prepared with a plan to fight inflation, according to excerpts of his State of the Union address. "Throughout our history we've learned this lesson - when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden will say, according to excerpts of his address released by the White House.

Texas Republican Governor Abbott faces conservative challengers in Tuesday primary

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott was aiming to hold off challengers on his right flank on Tuesday as the state holds the first nominating contest of the U.S. midterms. The Republican winner will likely face off in November against Democratic former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, who faced only token opposition in the Democratic primary.

U.S. Supreme Court mulls 'pill mill' doctors' opioid convictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with the circumstances under which doctors can be convicted of operating as drug dealers under the cover of their medical practices to illegally distribute opioid painkillers and other dangerous narcotics. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by two doctors, Xiulu Ruan and Shakeel Kahn, of lower court rulings upholding their convictions on narcotics violations and related crimes stemming from what prosecutors called the misuse of medical licenses to engage in drug trafficking.

Top U.S. Senate Republican signals support for Biden on Ukraine

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Republicans largely support President Joe Biden's actions toward Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, but that lawmakers have hit a snag in efforts to agree on aid to Kyiv. "I think there's broad support for the president in what he's doing now. Our biggest complaint is, what took him so long?" McConnell told a press conference after the Biden administration ratcheted up sanctions against Russia and its central bank.

Michigan judge rejects entrapment motion to allow trial in alleged plot against governor

A judge in Michigan on Tuesday denied an entrapment motion made by defense lawyers for three men accused of conspiring to kidnap the state's governor, according to local media reports, meaning their trials may proceed. Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson's ruling will allow terrorism, gang affiliation and firearm charges to move forward against defendants Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Americans' approval of Biden's handling of Ukraine crisis rises -Reuters/Ipsos

Americans' approval of U.S. President Joe Biden's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine rose over the past week, with 43% saying they approve in a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday, up from 34% last week. However, Biden's overall approval numbers remained virtually unchanged, with 43% of Americans supporting the way the president has handled his job, in a separate Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday. More than half - 54% - said they disapproved of Biden's performance, with 61% of respondents saying the country was on the wrong track.

Judge in Sarah Palin case defends handling of New York Times trial

A federal judge on Tuesday forcefully defended his handling of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin's defamation trial against the New York Times including his decision to dismiss her case while jurors were still deliberating. "Sarah Palin wholly failed to prove her case even to the minimum standard required by law," U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said in the first sentence of his 68-page decision.

U.S. House panel hits Pro-Trump lawyers with subpoenas over U.S. Capitol riot

The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday it had issued subpoenas to six people who promoted false claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and participated in, or encouraged, actions based on those false claims. The individuals subpoenaed included Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump, and Christina Bobb, a reporter for the far-right One America News Network who also worked part-time for the Trump legal team, a statement from the House of Representatives panel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)