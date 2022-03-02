Texas Governor Greg Abbott wins Republican gubernatorial primary
Incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the state's two-term governor who was endorsed by President Donald Trump but drew challengers who contended he was not tough enough on illegal immigration, has won the Republican gubernatorial primary, CBS News said on Tuesday.
He will take on the Democratic candidate in the general gubernatorial race in November.
