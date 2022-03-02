Biden says Putin will pay 'over the long run' for Ukraine invasion
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 07:52 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed that Russia's Vladimir Putin will pay over the long run even if he makes gains on the battlefield in Ukraine.
"While he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run," Biden said in his State of the Union address.
