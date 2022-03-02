Left Menu

TMC takes early leads as Bengal civic poll counting begins

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 09:11 IST
The ruling Trinamool Congress took early leads in three municipalities as the counting of votes polled in 107 civic bodies in West Bengal began on Wednesday morning.

The party took early leads in Mekhliganj and Mathabhanga municipalities in Coochbehar district in North Bengal, and Raghunathpur Municipality in Purulia district as the counting of votes began at 8 AM.

Widespread violence, rigging and clashes with the police were reported from various parts of West Bengal from the north to the south in one of the most extensive electoral exercises in the state since the assembly polls last year.

BJP dubbed the poll process as a ''mockery of democracy'' and called a 12-hour shutdown on Monday to protest the violence. The TMC rubbished the allegations as baseless and said that opposition parties are trying to find excuses sensing defeat.

