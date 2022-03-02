Biden Presidency is about giving everyone a fair shot says Indian American Bhutoria

Describing Joe Biden's maiden State of the Union Address as "historic", an eminent Indian American community leader has said his Presidency is about giving everyone a fair shot.

"In his first State of the Union, President Biden spoke directly to the American people about his vision to build a better America," Ajay Bhutoria, member of President Biden's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders told PTI.

In his address, the president talked about the progress of the last year in the face of deep challenges; the character, courage, and resilience of the American people; his optimism for the future and his resounding belief that it's never a good bet to bet against the American people, Bhutoria said.

"He reminded the country that our best days lie ahead and that his Presidency is about giving everyone a fair shot – because when given half a shot, ordinary people can do extraordinary things," Bhutoria said in response to a question.

Referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bhutoria said at this significant moment on the world stage, the President will lay out America's efforts to rally the world to stand up for democracy against Russian aggression. It's noteworthy that the president said that Putin's unprovoked war of choice is unifying and strengthening the West, and will leave Russia weaker.

Bhutoria praised the president for acknowledging the bravery of the Ukrainian people that has inspired the world. In his speech, he pledges to Ukraine that the United States stands with them and will provide military, economic, and humanitarian assistance.

Welcoming the comment of the president that democracy will prevail over autocracy, Bhutoria said Biden ran for office with a new economic vision: to grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out, not the top down.

According to Bhutoria, the president made a strong case that the Biden-Harris economic strategy is producing historic results, and as such laid out his plan to tackle the work left to do ahead.

"He underscored that during his first year in office, in large part due to the American Rescue Plan, the economy achieved its fastest job growth in American history, the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years, and a faster recovery than every other advanced economy in the G7," said the Indian American entrepreneur from Silicon Valley.

The President talked about how the US has "now entered a new phase in our battle against COVID-19 – where because of the tools we have, we are moving safely to our normal routines. And, he'll discuss the progress we've made – 99% of schools open and hundreds of millions of Americans vaccinated." Biden has made historic progress tackling the climate crisis with bold executive actions, but he knows Congress must act to fully meet the moment and seize the economic opportunity in front of the country. In his speech, the President championed critical investments and tax credits that strengthen the US energy sector, create good-paying jobs, and cut energy costs for American families an average of USD500 per year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)