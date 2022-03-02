Democrat Ramirez advances to primary runoff election in Texas' 15th congressional district- AP
Democrat Ruben Ramirez, an attorney, and Army veteran advanced to a primary runoff election in Texas' 15th congressional district, the Associated Press reported early on Wednesday.
The 15th district was redrawn in 2021 and is now more favorable for Republicans, experts say, meaning the race will be tightly contested by both sides in the November elections for the U.S. House of Representatives.
