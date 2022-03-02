Left Menu

Texas Republican congressman who supported Jan. 6 commission to face primary runoff

Updated: 02-03-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:01 IST
U.S. congressman Van Taylor, who voted to establish a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, will face Republican Keith Self in a primary runoff election in Texas' third congressional district, the Associated Press said on Wednesday.

Taylor faced several primary challengers who sided with Republican congressional leadership and Donald Trump in opposing the investigation into the attack by supporters of the former president.

The winner of the runoff will face a Democrat in November for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

