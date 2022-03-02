Bengal civic polls: Mamata thanks people for massive TMC victory; urges winners to work with humility
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday thanked the people of West Bengal for giving a massive mandate to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the civic elections, and called upon winning candidates and supporters to work with humility.TMC scored a landslide victory, winning 93 of the 107 municipalities that went to polls on February 27.Heart-felt gratitude to Ma-Mati-Manush for according yet another overwhelming mandate to us.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday thanked the people of West Bengal for giving a massive mandate to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the civic elections, and called upon winning candidates and supporters to work with humility.
TMC scored a landslide victory, winning 93 of the 107 municipalities that went to polls on February 27.
''Heart-felt gratitude to Ma-Mati-Manush for according yet another overwhelming mandate to us. Congratulations to the winning candidates of All India Trinamool Congress in the Municipal Elections,'' she tweeted.
''Let victory enhance our responsibility and dedication. Let triumph impart humility. Let us together work for peace, prosperity and development of the state. Jai Bangla,'' she said in another Twitter post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Twitter adds Paytm as one of payment gateway for Tips transaction
Twitter might be testing a way to let you untag from threads
Cartoon posted by Guj unit of BJP after Ahmedabad blasts case verdict causes row, Twitter removes it
Cartoon on Ahmedabad blasts case verdict not against any religion: BJP; Cong hails its removal by Twitter
Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally