Evacuation efforts for stranded Indians in Ukraine came late, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Central government's efforts in evacuating the stranded Indian students in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

02-03-2022
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Central government's efforts in evacuating the stranded Indian students in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Yadav, after addressing a public rally in Jaunpur, told ANI, "Was the Indian government sleeping? The rest of the countries had already evacuated their citizens from Ukraine."

He added, "The Indian students are walking for miles to reach the Ukraine border and they do not have enough food supplies. They are sleeping in the trains and underground bunkers." He alleged that the Indian embassy in Ukraine is unable to help the students.

The SP chief had earlier tweeted, "The BJP minister indirectly saying that only incompetent students go to study in countries like Ukraine is condemnable." He also added that it is the habit of the BJP leaders to hide their shortcomings by finding faults in others.

Meanwhile, the SP chief mentioned the attack on the convoy of the former UP Minister and the party candidate from Fazilnagar Swami Prasad Maurya and blamed the state government. "Swami Prasad Maurya could have died. His supporters are injured, the glasses of his car broke. This government can do anything," he alleged. He added, "The BJP government is against the Dalit community." (ANI)

