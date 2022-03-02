Left Menu

Cong leader slams Union minister's remarks on Indians studying medicine abroad

NaMos only mantra is NATO No Action Tamasha Only he said on Twitter.Joshi had reportedly said in a statement that 90 percent of those studying medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also criticised the minister, saying, The Modi Government has abandoned our young.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:47 IST
Cong leader slams Union minister's remarks on Indians studying medicine abroad
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday criticised union minister Pralhad Joshi's reported comments about Indians studying in Ukraine, and termed them as ''insensitive and atrocious''.

He also alleged that Joshi is trying to cover up for the government's failures.

''Shockingly insensitive and atrocious statement by Minister Pralhad Joshi to cover up the Modi Government's failures and its preoccupation with PR exercises. NaMo’s only mantra is NATO — 'No Action Tamasha Only'!'' he said on Twitter.

Joshi had reportedly said in a statement that 90 percent of those studying medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also criticised the minister, saying, ''The Modi Government has abandoned our young. Pralhad Joshi decries and insults our students in Ukraine. Only photo-op, no action.'' Party spokesperson Ragini Nayak had also hit out at the minister for displaying ''insensitivity'', and sought an apology from him. An estimated 20,000 Indian nationals, a majority of them medical students, were living in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that around 2,000 Indians have returned to their homeland, while 4,000 to 5,000 are getting ready to be brought back by flights.PTI SKC SKC DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022