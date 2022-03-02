Left Menu

Central agencies are framing Nawab Malik for calling Aryan Khan innocent, says Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and State Minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said that Aryan Khan was framed in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case and this was brought up by NCP leader Nawab Malik who is now being framed by the central agencies.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and State Minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said that Aryan Khan was framed in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case and this was brought up by NCP leader Nawab Malik who is now being framed by the central agencies. "Aryan Khan was framed and this was brought up by Nawab Malik and with that many other proofs as a result, now other agencies and people are trying to frame Nawab Malik," Patil told ANI.

On Indian students stuck in Ukraine, he said, "I tweeted a while ago requesting the concerned officials to evacuate the students stuck in Ukraine but they are busy in UP Election so they must have forgotten." Ahead of the Maharashtra Budget session, a meeting was held with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

