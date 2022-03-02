Dynasts living in palaces, moving in big cars can't understand problems of poor: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP's rivals, saying dynasts living in palaces and moving in big cars cannot understand the problems of poor.
Highlighting his government's public welfare initiatives, he said even during the worst pandemic in 100 years, the government did not let anybody sleep empty stomach by providing them free ration.
Addressing an election rally here, he said Ghazipur has given many great personalities to the country. In this context, he mentioned the name of Manoj Sinha, a native of Ghazipur, who is serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
Ghazipur will vote in the last phase of polls on March 7.
