Govt must spell out its clear strategy on evacuating Indians from Ukraine: Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to disclose how many students have been evacuated and how many are still stranded in Ukraine, and demanded that it spells out its ''clear strategy'' to their families.

The opposition party also launched a ''SpeakUpForStudents'' campaign on social media in favour of students to exert pressure on the government to take steps to ensure early safe evacuation of all Indian students from Ukraine.

The party's students' wing NSUI also staged a protest in the national capital to press the government for taking urgent steps to bring back all Indian students from the danger zone. The Congress has been questioning the delay in evacuation of all Indians from war-struck Ukraine after Russia attacked it and criticised its response.

''To avert further tragedy, the Government of India (GOI) must share: How many students have been evacuated. How many are still stranded in Ukraine. Region-wise detailed evacuation plan,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

''We owe a clear strategy and communication to the families involved,'' he said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also said, ''It is truly disheartening to see Narendra Modi Government asleep even after the death of an Indian student! Urgent steps should have been taken days ago, but our PM and his ministers were busy finding ''aapda mein avsar'' and running their PR campaign even in the middle of a war crisis!'' Another Congress leader P Chidambaram said, ''The Government of India should stop its verbal balancing act and sternly demand that Russia stop immediately the bombing of key cities in Ukraine.'' ''The Government was late in ordering evacuation. The Government was also guilty of encouraging Indians to believe that nothing untoward was likely to happen in Ukraine. The lives of thousands of Indians, including students, are in peril. India must speak up loudly and bravely and demand that Russia stop the bombing immediately'' he also said.

The Congress launched its online campaign using hashtag ''SpeakUpForStudents'' on social media with several leaders from all over the country speaking up for students and urging the government to take urgent steps to bring back all Indians safely.

''If only the nation had a strong and clear leadership,'' the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

''Fake nationalism will only save their image, not the nation's interests. Rise up, #SpeakUpForOurStudents. Call out the Modi government for its indifference. Call out the Modi government for its incompetence. Call out the Modi government for its utter insensitivity,'' the party also said.

''The government has failed in discharging its responsibilities, due to which videos of assault, vandalism with Indian students are common. These videos have frightened every countryman. But be aware...at the same time PM Modi was busy winning elections,'' the Congress said.

''Indian students are being stopped and are going through horrific conditions. Due to the diplomatic failure of the BJP, the safe return of all our students has not been ensured. The Government should take concrete steps and fulfill its responsibility,'' it also said.

The government has sent four union ministers to coordinate efforts to bring out Indians from countries neighbouring Ukraine and has deployed Indian Air Force aircraft besides several airlines.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that around 2,000 Indians have returned to their homeland, while 4,000 to 5,000 are getting ready to be brought back by flights.

