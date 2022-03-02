Left Menu

Maha Cong leader cites NCB SIT report, demands BJP apology in cruise ship drugs case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:04 IST
Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Wednesday claimed an NCB SIT report had said there was no evidence that actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan held in the cruise ship drugs case was part of a larger conspiracy of a drug syndicate and demanded an apology from the BJP.

Sawant, who is the state Congress spokesperson, said a BJP functionary was one of the witnesses (panch) used by the NCB, adding that those involved in the raid from the probe agency must be punished.

He also said allegations pertaining to extortion and other irregularities made against the NCB by NCP minister Nawab Malik may be true.

The NCB SIT was formed in November last year to probe allegations after officials raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2 and placed several people, including Aryan Khan, under arrest the next day.

Khan was granted bail in the case on October 30.

