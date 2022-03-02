Left Menu

Bibek Debroy asks ISI students to be ready for uncertainties after graduating

At the 56th convocation of ISI, he said economists are able to distinguish between risks and uncertainties.In case of uncertainties, probabilities are not known, while in case of risk, probabilities are known, said Debroy, also the chairman of the economic advisory council to the prime minister.When India and the world were overcoming an exogenous shock of Covid, we have been confronted with another geopolitical uncertainty.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

"In case of uncertainties, probabilities are not known, while in case of risk, probabilities are known," said Debroy, also the chairman of the economic advisory council to the prime minister.

“In case of uncertainties, probabilities are not known, while in case of risk, probabilities are known,” said Debroy, also the chairman of the economic advisory council to the prime minister.

''When India and the world were overcoming an exogenous shock of Covid, we have been confronted with another geopolitical uncertainty. When you step out, the world is more uncertain. So I will say ‘May you want what you gett’ and not ‘May you get what you want’. Because you will not get what you want,” Debroy told the students. By ''geopolitical uncertainty'', he apparently meant the Ukraine crisis.

In his virtual address, Debroy said he expects the students to overcome the challenges and help make India proud.

Dr Gagandeep Kang of Christian Medical College also spoke at the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

