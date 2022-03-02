Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:32 IST
Jaishankar, Shringla likely to brief Consultative Committee on External Affairs on Thursday
Amid the ongoing government effort to evacuate Indian citizens from the war-hit Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to brief on Thursday the consultative committee of his ministry, which has Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and MPs from other parties as its members, sources said.

During the meeting of the 21-member Consultative Committee on External Affairs, a host of issues are expected to be discussed including Russia's attack on Ukraine and the evacuation of Indians, an MP said on Wednesday.

Alongside the minister, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is also expected to attend the meeting and brief the members, who also include former ministers of state in External Affairs Ministry and Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor.

Ministers chair the consultative committees of their respective ministries, can call the meeting.

The main objective of these committees is to provide a forum for an informal discussion between MPs and ministers and senior officers on the policies, principles and programmes of the government and the manner of their implementation. On Monday, Shringla had briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on 'Operation Ganga' which has been launched for the evacuation of Indian citizens from the eastern European nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

