UK PM Johnson says Russia's actions in Ukraine qualify as war crimes
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:59 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he believed the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin towards Ukraine already qualified as a war crime.
"What we have seen already from Vladimir Putin's regime in the use of the munitions that they have already been dropping on innocent civilians ... in my view already fully qualifies as a war crime," Johnson told parliament.
