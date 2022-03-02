Left Menu

Mamata leaves for Varanasi to campaign for SP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday left for Uttar Pradesh on a two-day visit to campaign for Samajwadi Party in Varanasi in the ongoing assembly polls in that state.Banerjee left for Varanasi in the evening after the result of the election to 108 municipal bodies were declared.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:11 IST
Mamata leaves for Varanasi to campaign for SP
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday left for Uttar Pradesh on a two-day visit to campaign for Samajwadi Party in Varanasi in the ongoing assembly polls in that state.

Banerjee left for Varanasi in the evening after the result of the election to 108 municipal bodies were declared. Her party, the Trinamool Congress pounded the opposition in 102 municipalities.

TMC sources said she will hold a joint rally with Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi, which is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday and return to Kolkata on Friday evening.

"I am going to Varanasi to campaign for Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav. I will also visit the Vishwanath Mandir Ghat and light a Diya there," she said here.

According to reports, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary will join Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Banerjee, who is the TMC supremo, for Thursday's joint poll rally in Varanasi.

Banerjee had visited Uttar Pradesh on February 7-8 and held a joint press conference with Yadav in Lucknow where she predicted SP's victory against the BJP, like her party in West Bengal state poll last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022