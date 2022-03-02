US Domestic News Roundup: Lawmakers, officials wear blue and yellow to Biden speech in Ukraine nod; U.S. Texas Democratic congressman facing FBI probe forced into runoff in 28th district and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Lawmakers, officials wear blue and yellow to Biden speech in Ukraine nod

As U.S. President Joe Biden spoke about the need to support Ukrainians in their fight against the Russian invasion of their country, lawmakers and officials also showed their support for Ukraine through their attire. Dozens of lawmakers, including Democratic lawmaker Lori Trahan and Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who is Ukrainian-American and who was born in Ukraine, attended the speech wearing blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

U.S. Texas Democratic congressman facing FBI probe forced into runoff in 28th district

U.S. Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, a moderate, was forced into a May 24 runoff election in Texas's 28th district by progressive Jessica Cisneros, the Associated Press projected on Wednesday. Cuellar's office and home were raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in January 2022, raising questions and throwing into doubt whether he could fend off a second challenge from Cisneros in the south Texas district.

In victory for Democratic Party's left wing, Casar wins primary in Texas district- AP

Greg Casar, a former Austin city councilor, has won the Democratic primary in a central Texas district, AP said on Tuesday, in a victory for the progressive wing of the Democratic party. Casar will face off against a Republican opponent in November for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, although the district is considered safely Democratic.

Texas Republican congressman who supported Jan. 6 commission to face primary runoff

U.S. congressman Van Taylor, who voted to establish a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, will face Republican Keith Self in a primary runoff election in Texas' third congressional district, the Associated Press said on Wednesday. Taylor faced several primary challengers who sided with Republican congressional leadership and Donald Trump in opposing the investigation into the attack by supporters of the former president.

Texas runoff a show of strength for progressive Democrats

Progressive Democrat Jessica Cisneros' primary challenge to U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas will go to a runoff, a show of strength by the party's left that has invigorated its supporters but also raised concerns among some analysts about her ability to win the seat in the November general election. The liberal Cisneros, 28, won enough votes according to projections by the Associated Press to force a May 24 runoff in her second challenge to Cuellar. He is in his 18th year representing a south Texas congressional district that is heavily Hispanic and runs along the Rio Grande River.

Biden rallies Congress behind Ukraine, says Putin has 'no idea what's coming'

U.S. President Joe Biden assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin, barred Russian flights from American airspace and led Democratic and Republican lawmakers in a rare display of unity on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Let each of us if you're able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Biden urged Democrats and Republicans

Republican Abbott, Democrat O'Rourke to face off in Texas governor race after primary wins

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke won their parties' gubernatorial nominations on Tuesday, as the state's first-in-the-nation primary contests kicked off the race to the Nov. 8 general election. Abbott, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, easily turned back several right-wing challengers. He is favored to beat O'Rourke, who is seeking to become the first Democratic governor of Texas in nearly three decades.

Four takeaways from Biden's first State of the Union speech

U.S. President Joe Biden faced a formidable challenge in his first State of the Union speech, after a year in office buffeted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a jittery economy and now Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden served notice on Tuesday that much of the world is united against Russian aggression while also trying to seize the moment to make Americans feel optimistic about the days ahead.

U.S. prosecutors to open first criminal trial against alleged Capitol rioter

U.S. federal prosecutors on Wednesday will make opening statements in the first of what could be hundreds of criminal trials of people accused of joining the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters. Guy Reffitt, of Texas, is the first of some 750 people charged with joining the attack, the largest on Congress since the War of 1812, to face trial in Washington. Charges include carrying a semi-automatic handgun while on Capitol grounds.

Democrat Ramirez advances to primary runoff election in Texas' 15th congressional district- AP

Democrat Ruben Ramirez, an attorney and Army veteran, advanced to a primary runoff election in Texas' 15th congressional district, the Associated Press reported early on Wednesday. The 15th district was redrawn in 2021 and is now more favorable for Republicans, experts say, meaning the race in the will be tightly contested by both sides in the November elections for the U.S. House of Representatives.

