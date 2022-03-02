Ex-Bhopal mayor appointed as chief of MP Cong's women's wing

Former mayor of Bhopal Vibha Patel was on Wednesday appointed as the new president of the Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) had recently removed Indore-based Archana Jaiwal from the post. State Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja confirmed that Patel has been appointed by the AICC as the new state chief of the party's women's wing. Patel had served as the mayor of Bhopal from 1999 to 2004.

