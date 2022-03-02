Ukraine has asked Pope to talk to Putin about humanitarian corridors -Ukraine deputy PM
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has asked the Pope to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about allowing humanitarian corridors to assist civilians affected by the war, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday.
"I hope the conversation will take place," she said on live Ukrainian TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's parliament asks Putin to recognise breakaway east Ukrainian regions
London marine insurers add Russian, Ukrainian waters to high risk list
London marine insurers add Russian, Ukrainian waters to high risk list
Russia's parliament asks Putin to recognise breakaway east Ukrainian regions
Russia's parliament asks Putin to recognise breakaway east Ukrainian regions