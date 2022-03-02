Left Menu

Will win 24-26 seats, CM will be chosen in half an hour, says Goa Cong chief

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said his party would choose a chief minister within half an hour if it wins the Assembly polls, results of which will be announced on March 10.In an exclusive interview with PTI, Chodankar said the Congress and allies will win 24-26 seats in the 40-member House, polling for which was held on February 14.I can assure you that within half an hour, all the MLAs of Congress will decide their leader.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:21 IST
Will win 24-26 seats, CM will be chosen in half an hour, says Goa Cong chief
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said his party would choose a chief minister within half an hour if it wins the Assembly polls, results of which will be announced on March 10.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Chodankar said the Congress and allies will win 24-26 seats in the 40-member House, polling for which was held on February 14.

“I can assure you that within half an hour, all the MLAs of Congress will decide their leader. We will also take our alliance partners into confidence. The entire Goa knows who is the Congress' choice for CM,” he said, possibly hinting at senior leader Digambar Kamat. “I will not name anyone right now as it is the right of MLAs to choose their leader,'' he added.

The Congress had emerged as the largest party in the 2013 Assembly polls but the BJP managed to form a government will allies, following which several MLAs from the Congress switched over to the ruling side.

Chodankar said there were no defection fears this time as the Congress had chosen candidates after proper scrutiny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022