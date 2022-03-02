Will start metro services in 5 districts including Varanasi in next 5 yrs if BJP retains power, assures Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday promised to start metro services in some districts of Uttar Pradesh including Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Meerut in the next five years if Bharatiya Janata Party retains power in Uttar Pradesh. The senior BJP leader also claimed that Uttar Pradesh has marked the lowest unemployment rate under the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

"In the next five years, we'll start metro services in Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Meerut. UP has marked the lowest unemployment rate under the Yogi government. Through MSMEs, more than three lakh jobs have been created in the state," Nadda said while addressing a public rally Varanasi . Further, Nadda mentioned the other development works done by BJP in UP and said that the state stands at second position in the Ease of Doing Business ranking.

He said, "Today UP stands at number 2 in Ease of Doing Business ranking. Per capita income has doubled, the state is becoming a leading destination for investments under the Yogi government. If you vote for BJP, we promise to take UP to the first position." Uttar Pradesh will go to the sixth phase of the polling tomorrow in the ongoing state Assembly elections, determining the fate of 676 candidates, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 57 Assembly seats spread across 10 districts of the state.

Of the total 57 seats, the BJP had swept the last elections in 2017, winning 46 constituencies, while Apna Dal had won one seat. The Samajwadi Party (SP) had won only two seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won five seats. Congress and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) had won one seat each respectively. The 10 districts going to the polls in the sixth phase are Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar.

The 2022 Assembly elections to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are being held in seven phases. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)

