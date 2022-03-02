Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy waiting for positive signals on EU bid

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:56 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday after talking on the phone with European Council President Charles Michel he was waiting for news on Kyiv's bid to join the European Union.

"We discussed the current situation on the battlefield and diplomatic efforts. Waiting for the positive signals about Ukraine's membership in the EU," Zelenskiy said calling Michel, who chairs the EU national leaders, Ukraine's "trusted friend".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

