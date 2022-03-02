Left regaining significance in Bengal's electoral scenario, claims CPI(M)

After the Left Front managed to win one municipality out of 107 civic bodies in West Bengal ''despite widespread rigging'' in the elections, the CPI(M) on Wednesday asserted that the Left parties are making a comeback in the state leaving the BJP behind and the ruling Trinamool Congress is perturbed witnessing it. The CPI(M)-led Left Front made a good showing in several districts of the state, particularly in the regions of north Bengal and Jangalmahal in the south, where the BJP had made spectacular results in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya claimed that it would have been difficult for the TMC, which has won 102 municipalities, to gain absolute majority if ''free and fair'' elections were held.

''The TMC is realising that the uprising of the Left is dangerous for its existence,'' Bhattacharya told PTI.

He claimed that the BJP has to ''go down'' since there is not much difference in its politics with that of the TMC.

''Both parties resort to a mixture of politics and religion and people are not finding much difference between the two,'' he said.

He claimed that the BJP does not have organisational strength in the state and it depends more on ''flexing its financial muscle''.

''The real challenge of TMC is the Left Front,'' Bhattacharya asserted.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that the BJP's vote share is receding in West Bengal where the saffron party had made significant gains since the 2018 panchayat polls.

''The Left parties, which had become almost insignificant in the electoral scenario of the state, are regaining significance,'' he told reporters as results poured in.

Out of the 107 municipalities across the state where polls were held on February 27, the Left Front could manage to win one, Taherpur in Nadia district.

''That the Left parties are making a comeback in the state despite widespread rigging is evident from the results as in places where people could exercise their franchise we got a fair share of the votes polled,'' Chakraborty said.

As per the State Election Commission data, the Left Front constituents secured 21.43 per cent of the votes polled in north Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district, followed by Darjeeling (16.4 pc), Jalpaiguri (15.51 pc), Coochbehar (13.46 pc) and Alipurduar (13.21). In the Jangalmahal region, they bagged 17.94 per cent vote in Jhargram district and 11.63 per cent in Paschim Medinipur. In all these districts, the BJP had made an impressive showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also fared fairly well in the 2021 assembly elections. The Left Front could not win any seat in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

The vote percentage of the BJP in some of these districts is lower than the Left parties.

Alleging electoral malpractices by the ruling dispensation in the elections, Chakraborty claimed that even TMC candidates or their relatives found their votes had been cast before they reached the booth.

''A TMC candidate in Kamarhati municipality and the daughter of another candidate in North Dum Dum could not cast their votes,'' the former Lok Sabha MP said.

Alleging that the ruling party supporters indulged in false voting, the CPI(M) leader claimed that this shows that the TMC is losing faith in the people ''as they were not allowed to exercise their franchise in many places.'' PTI AMR NN NN

