Haryana assembly pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:03 IST
The Haryana assembly on Wednesday paid rich tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died of multiple organ failure last month in Mumbai.

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha paid the tribute on the first day of its Budget session which started on Wednesday. The session will continue till March 22.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led the House in paying tributes to India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.

The House also paid homage to freedom fighter Umrao Singh Yadav of village Nigana in Rohtak district.

The members of the House also paid tributes to 17 martyrs from Haryana who showed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice of their lives while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the motherland.

These martyrs included Captain Sahil Vats of Rohtak district, Subedar Major Shamsher Singh Chauhan of village Ratan Thal, Rewari and Subedar Ramesh Chander of village Jani, Karnal.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda read out the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls. The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families. The members also observed silence to pay homage to the departed souls.

