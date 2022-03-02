Left Menu

Majuli by-poll: 203 polling stations to be equipped with webcasting

The Assam State Election Commission has made all the arrangements as the election in 99-Majuli (ST) assembly constituency is just a week away.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:12 IST
The Assam State Election Commission has made all the arrangements as the election in 99-Majuli (ST) assembly constituency is just a week away. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, Nitin Khade stated, "As directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), we made all the arrangements regarding webcasting, which will be done in all the 203 polling stations of the Constituency."

He further stated that these arrangements are done to ensure a free, fair and safe bye-election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2022. The poll proceedings will be monitored live by ECI, CEO Assam, District Election Officer and other concerned officials on duty.

Khade also said that the half section of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at each polling station to ensure full-proof security on poll day. The voting will start at 7:00 am and end at 5:00 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

