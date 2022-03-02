Stop blaming students, focus on evacuation: Stalin to Centre

The Centre should stop 'blaming' students and focus on evacuating them from Ukraine and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should 'reign in' union ministers from making 'unwarranted' statements, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said he was saddened by the news from Ukraine that Indian students have been left in the lurch in the foreign soil at this critical hour. ''While students face war attacks and hostile borders, the Union Government should stop blaming on students & focus on evacuating them to safety.'' ''It is the responsibility of the Indian Government to safeguard the life of every Indian passport holder. PMO India should reign in their Ministers from issuing unwarranted statements and put in their efforts for evacuating every Indian safely.'' PTI VGN ROH ROH

