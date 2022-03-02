Jharkhand working to extend bank supports to SC & ST : Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said in the state assembly that his government is working to extend banking support to people belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) Schedule Tribe (ST) communities.

"Population of SC/ST people in Jharkhand is about 50 per cent. It is unfortunate that in a state like Jharkhand where such a large population resides they do not get bank support. SC/ ST people hardly have records of being defaulters. Elite people easily get loan of Rs 100 crore or Rs 1,000 crore but SC/ST peopleface trouble to even get an education loan," Soren said.

The Chief Minister was replying to a question of JMM legislator Deepak Birua in the House. Birua raised the question of deadline provision for loan payments for SC/ ST government employees. He said that banks provide them loans for a period of five years, while the provision for other category people is 20 years. Birua demanded for 20-year loans for SC/ ST people.

The CM said he had a meeting with bankers on Tuesday and he had conveyed them the problem faced by SC/ ST people. "The government is working in this regard so that SC/ ST people get bank support. We will soon take a decision in this regard," Soren said.

Congress legislator Deepika Pandey Singh demanded clarification on the government's stand over the old pension scheme. The Chief Minister said he has already replied to it on Tuesday and reiterated that there was no proposal on the issue right now.

"It is a huge subject. We have to study it inclusively and see its profit and loss. If we take any decision in this regard, the House will be informed," he said.

Replying to BJP legislator Anant Ojha's question over making Khas Mahal land into free-hold land holding in Raj Mahal, CM said the committee that has been set up in 2019 has submitted its report. "Based on the report, applications have been invited from stakeholders till September 22, 2022. We will take a decision based on the applications," he said.

Earlier as soon as the House met for the day opposition BJP raised issues pertaining to 'lynching', law and order and language row among others.

Soon after proceedings started legislators from main opposition Bhartiya Janata Party trooped into the well demanding justice for Rupesh Pandey, a resident of Hazaribag who was killed during a clash between members of two communities during immersion procession of Goddess Saraswati idols on February 6.

Seeking justice for Rupesh 17, the MLA demanded an impartial probe. PTI SAN NAMJRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)