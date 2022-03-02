BJD's victory in Odisha rural poll "unprecedented" : Naveen

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday described BJD’s victory in the three-tier panchayat election in the state as “extraordinary and unprecedented” and said the people have rejected the negative politics and falsehood by opposition parties. Patnaik, who is also the BJD president, thanked party workers for their hard work during the rural poll and the people for reposing confidence in the party. BJD won in 766, including one where there was no contest, of the total 853 zilla parishad zones, according to the final result declared on Tuesday. its nearest rival, the BJP won only 42 seats and the Congress 37.

Patnaik, who was addressing BJD MPs, MLAs, district presidents and party observers on the preparation for urban local bodies (ULBs) poll through video conferencing, said BJD believes in ''positive politics'' and works for transformative governance for people’s empowerment. “The BJD has created a new record in the election through democratic process with its landslide victory in the panchayat polls. The people across the state notwithstanding any region, have expressed their support for BJD. This has inspired us to work more dedicatedly for the welfare of the people,” he said.

In a democracy, the people’s voice is supreme and ''We respect it. Their verdict in all the panchayats is clear and unambiguous,” Patnaik said.

He cautioned BJD leaders that the opposition will resort to the same negative politics and propagate falsehood against the BJD government during the urban poll and asked party men and women to remain alert to the opposition’s negative politics, lies and falsehood. “We have to counter them (opposition) with positive politics and good work for the people,” Patnaik said and asked the BJD workers to win the people's trust and confidence and not worry about the opposition’s ''negative politics''. “The people of Odisha will not accept falsehoods and will reject the opposition in the urban polls too,” the chief minister said and asked BJD candidates should highlight the party's ''transformative governance'', which is its hallmark. Different welfare measures taken up by the BJD government for development of urban areas like providing street lights, drinking water supply, modern waste management, indoor stadium, online government services should be highlighted during the campaign for the urban polls, he said. On Tuesday Patnaik wrote to the party's MLAs asking them to celebrate former chief minister Biju Patnaik’s 106th birth anniversary in every constituency on March 5 in a simple manner adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

BJD was named after Biju Patnaik after his death in 1997.

