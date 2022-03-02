Modi speaks to Putin; discusses safe evacuation of Indians from conflict zones
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas in Ukraine.
An official statement said the two leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv city where many Indian students are stuck.
''Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation. The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck,'' the statement said.
''They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas,'' it added.
