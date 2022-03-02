Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers join calls for war crimes probe of Russia

Two Republican U.S. lawmakers, including the only Ukrainian-American in Congress, said on Wednesday they would introduce a resolution calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be investigated for war crimes and crimes against humanity. U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz, the only Ukrainian-American in Congress, and Senator Lindsey Graham held a news conference on their resolution amid debate in the U.S. Congress about how best to support Ukraine, including plans to approve billions of dollars in humanitarian and defense aid for the Kyiv government in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:19 IST
U.S. lawmakers join calls for war crimes probe of Russia

Two Republican U.S. lawmakers, including the only Ukrainian-American in Congress, said on Wednesday they would introduce a resolution calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be investigated for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz, the only Ukrainian-American in Congress, and Senator Lindsey Graham held a news conference on their resolution amid debate in the U.S. Congress about how best to support Ukraine, including plans to approve billions of dollars in humanitarian and defense aid for the Kyiv government in the wake of the Russian invasion. They said they would introduce resolutions in the Senate and House of Representatives supporting calls for the International Criminal Court to investigate.

"The whole international community needs to come down on this," Spartz said, after reading chilling messages she had received from Ukraine about attacks that have injured civilians, forcing them to flee for their lives. The office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said on Monday it would seek court approval to open an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, rights groups have alleged violations of international war crimes law, including the targeting of civilians, as well as indiscriminate attacks on schools and hospitals. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he believed Putin's actions toward Ukraine already qualified as a war crime. And Canada said on Tuesday it had decided to refer the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022