Left Menu

Panchayat member shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

The officials said Dar was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.Political parties condemned the killing of Dar.While the government trumpets the policy of enforced peace in Kashmir, a panch named Mohd Yaqoob Dar is shot dead. I strongly condemn the assassination of Panch Mohd Yaqoob Dar and send my condolences to his family.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:20 IST
Panchayat member shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists shot dead an independent panchayat member in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

Mohammad Yaqub Dar was shot at and critically injured by the ultras at his residence in the Srandoo area of Kulgam, they said. The officials said Dar was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Political parties condemned the killing of Dar.

''While the government trumpets the policy of 'enforced peace' in Kashmir, a panch named Mohd Yaqoob Dar is shot dead. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this hour of grief,'' the People's Democratic Party (PDP) said in a tweet.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing.

''Very unfortunate. I strongly condemn the assassination of Panch Mohd Yaqoob Dar and send my condolences to his family. May Allah grant the deceased Jannat,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022