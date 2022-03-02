Mozambique's President fires six ministers -statement

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday fired six ministers, including the country's finance minister, an official statement from the President's office said, in what was seen as a major cabinet reshuffle. In a short statement, issued in the Portuguese language, the President's office named the ministers who had been sacked, saying, "the President using the powers awarded to him under the constitution dismissed the following members of the government."

The statement did not offer any reason for the dismissal of the ministers, not did it announce any new appointments or indications on when the vacant positions will be filled. An email sent to the President's office on Wednesday evening to seek an explanation for firings was not immediately answered. A call to the President's attache went unanswered.

The top ranking ministers who were sacked included Adriano Afonso Maleiane, the country's Finance and Economy Minister, and Ernesto Max Elias Tonela, Mozambique's Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, the statement said.

