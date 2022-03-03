Azamgarh had become home of criminals during SP govt: CM

UP’s Azamgarh district had become a “home of terror and criminals” making its youths suffer from an identity crisis but the BJP government gave the place a new identity by its development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

Adityanath made the remark while addressing elections rallies at various places in Sadar and Sagadi assembly segments of Azamgarh which go to the polls on March 7 during the last phase of the seven-phase state assembly elections.

“The previous government only tarnished the image of this place. The youths of Azamgarh were turned away from hotels in other parts of the country. Azamgarh was facing an identity crisis,” he said.

It was following the sustained efforts of the BJP government after 2017 that this place is witnessing remarkable transformation, he added.

Intensifying his attack on SP president Akhilesh Yadav, the CM said, “We had visited Azamgarh thrice during the corona period to inspect medical facilities here. But the Samajwadi MP was seen nowhere in the times of crisis.” The chief minister said the SP supremo should have fought the MLA's election from Azamgarh itself but he did not because of the fear of defeat. ''In Karhal also, Mulayam Singh (SP patriarch) said he does not know who the candidate is. It is a misfortune when the father does not know his son and the former president does not recognize the current president,” Yogi said in a dig at the SP chief.

He also criticised the law and order situation in Azamgarh during the previous governments.

“The Samajwadi Party only motivated and encouraged terrorism, gave protection to professional mafia and criminals and spread hooliganism,” he said.

Adityanath also accused the SP supremo of having a ''connection'' between his party and the kin of one of the Ahmedabad blast convicts.

“Our government's sentiments are with every section of society but SP's support base is with terrorists,” he said.

Mentioning a recent incident of Azamgarh in which many people died after consuming spurious liquor, the CM claimed without elaborating that an SP candidate is involved in the tragedy.

“There is no illegitimate work that SP does not do,” he said. Targeting the alleged appeasement policy of the Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath said earlier electricity was only provided on the occasions of Eid-Bakrid while there were power cuts during Holi and Deepawali. “For the first time, the government schemes are reaching every individual in the state,” he said.

Addressing public meetings at Madhuban, Ghosi, Mau Sadar and Muhammadabad-Gohna assembly constituencies in Mau district, he targeted the SP and asked, “What was the condition of Mau five years back? The mafia and criminals used to harass the public and traders.” He also added that after the formation of the BJP government, the criminals have vanished from the state and are begging for their lives.

Stating that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given immense respect to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Yogi said, “The BJP has developed five pilgrimages associated with Baba Saheb. A grand cultural centre in the name of Baba Saheb is also being built in Lucknow,'' he added.

