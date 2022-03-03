Left Menu

BJYM works show black flag to Raj Cong chief

Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha workers on Wednesday staged a protest against Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and partys election in-charge Sanjay Nirupam, showing them black flags in Rajasthans Jhunjhunu district. Dotasra and Nirupam were on a visit to Jhunjhunu to launch a Congress membership drive.BJYM workers held a demonstration and showed black flags to their convoy in protest against the alleged rigging in the REET examination.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-03-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 00:44 IST
Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha workers on Wednesday staged a protest against Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and party’s election in-charge Sanjay Nirupam, showing them black flags in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. Dotasra and Nirupam were on a visit to Jhunjhunu to launch a Congress membership drive.

BJYM workers held a demonstration and showed black flags to their convoy in protest against the alleged rigging in the REET examination. After the Congress workers came to know of it, they tried to push the BJYM workers back from the road. A worker was later detained, police said.

BJP's Jhunjhunu district president Pawan Mandaviya said when BJYM workers wanted to demonstrate democratically against the rigging in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers - 2021 (REET), Seva Dal workers beat up BJYM activists.

He said such acts have no place in a democracy, it is an act that violates the limits of democracy.

