Cong meets Tripura DGP

A Congress delegation headed by AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar on Wednesday met Tripura director general of police, V S Yadav and spoke to him about the violence allegedly unleashed on the party's leaders.

Kumar arrived here on Wednesday to assess the prevailing situation in the state in the aftermath of attacks on a Congress programme at Kamarpukurpar and Congress headquarters here on February 27.

“We had a long discussion with the DGP on the worsening law and order situation in Tripura, where violence has been unleashed on Congress leaders and workers over the past few days,” he told PTI after the meeting.

The Congress, he said, demanded action against those who were involved in the two attacks on the party. The party has already lodged two FIRs in connection with the attacks but no action has yet been taken, he added. Kumar said the party delegation spoke to the DGP about its apprehensions over threats to Congress's senior leaders like Sudip Roy Barman. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury, who was scheduled to arrive, has cancelled the visit to the state.

“We also highlighted that every political party has the right to access democratic rights. The DGP assured us of enforcing the rule of the land across the state,” Kumar said.

The Tripura PCC had written separate letters to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the DGP for providing security to state party president Birajit Sinha, Roy Barman and leader Asish Saha on February 16 but nothing has been done so far. “If anything happens to Roy Barman or any senior leader of the Congress, the chief minister and the state administration will be held responsible”, he said.

If the government fails to provide security, the party will seek intervention of the chief justice of Tripura High Court, he added.

Roy Barman, who was the former health minister of Biplab Kumar Deb cabinet and had defected to the Congress from BJP in February, had claimed at a rally in Dharmanagar on Tuesday that he might be killed anytime as a conspiracy has been hatched to eliminate him. PTI PS KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)