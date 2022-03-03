Left Menu

Yellen says Treasury to curb wealth of Russian oligarchs over Ukraine war

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the United States and Western allies have immobilized half of the assets of the Russian central bank and will continue to impose "severe consequences" on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the wealthy oligarchs who support him if he escalates his war in Ukraine. Yellen, speaking in Chicago to promote President Joe Biden's economic agenda, said the Treasury has "made it a priority to go after oligarchs or Russian elites who are key to President Putin's corrupt power".

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 01:26 IST
Yellen says Treasury to curb wealth of Russian oligarchs over Ukraine war

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the United States and Western allies have immobilized half of the assets of the Russian central bank and will continue to impose "severe consequences" on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the wealthy oligarchs who support him if he escalates his war in Ukraine.

Yellen, speaking in Chicago to promote President Joe Biden's economic agenda, said the Treasury has "made it a priority to go after oligarchs or Russian elites who are key to President Putin's corrupt power". "We have sanctioned many of these individuals over the last few weeks and we are assembling a task force with Justice Department colleagues and our allies to uncover, freeze, and seize their wealth around the world."

Yellen, who visited Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood with Illinois Governor Jay Pritzker, said that the United States and allies around the world have worked together to isolate Russia, making it more much more difficult for Putin to finance Russian aggression against Ukraine. Eighty percent of Russia's banking system assets are now under restrictions, she said. "Russia is increasingly on an economic island," she said. "If President Putin continues this unprovoked invasion, President Biden and our allies and partners around the world will remain steadfast in our commitment to continue to impose severe consequences against Russia and hold President Putin accountable for his illegal and amoral actions."

Yellen also said that stronger economic policies were needed to strengthen America at home, despite an economic recovery from COVID-19 that has exceeded most expectations and U.S. growth that looks poised to continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
3
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
4
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022