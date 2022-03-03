Left Menu

France's Macron: Russia's Putin alone chose war in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday denounced the "lies" spread by the Russian government to justify a war in Ukraine, but said he would remain in contact with President Vladimir Putin to try and obtain a ceasefire. Macron, who has led European efforts to avert war by visiting Putin in Moscow last month and mediating over the phone between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Russian leader, squarely put the blame of hostilities on the Kremlin.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 01:43 IST
France's Macron: Russia's Putin alone chose war in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday denounced the "lies" spread by the Russian government to justify a war in Ukraine, but said he would remain in contact with President Vladimir Putin to try and obtain a ceasefire.

Macron, who has led European efforts to avert war by visiting Putin in Moscow last month and mediating over the phone between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Russian leader, squarely put the blame of hostilities on the Kremlin. "It is alone, betraying his international commitments one by one, that President Putin chose war," Macron said in a nationwide address to the French people, hailing Zelenskiy as the face of "honour, freedom and courage".

"This war is not a conflict between the West and Russia, as some would like us to believe. There is no NATO base in Ukraine. These are lies. Russia is not aggressed, it is the aggressor. This war is not a fight against Nazism ... it's a lie," Macron added. Russia says it is conducting a "special military operation", aimed at disarming Ukraine and capturing "neo-Nazis" Putin says are running the country.

Macron, who was speaking less than two months before a presidential election in which he is still to declare his candidacy, said he would continue to defend France's values and standing in the world. The rise in energy prices will inevitably have an impact on the French economy, he warned.

"Tomorrow, the price of filling the tank, the amount on heating bills, the cost of some products is likely to be even heavier," he said. But the cost will not only be born over the short term, Macron said, adding that the war in Ukraine marked a new era, in which war in Europe was a reality.

"War in Europe does not only belong to history books any more, it's here. Democracy is no longer unquestioned, it is being challenged under our eyes," Macron said. Macron also said that beyond his domestic plans of making France less reliant on foreign energy source by building new nuclear plants, he said he would push at the European level for the EU to cut its dependence on Russian gas.

"The war in Ukraine marks a break for our continent and our generation," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
3
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
4
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022