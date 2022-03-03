Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden speech draws 38.2 million U.S. TV viewers

An estimated 38.2 million people watched President Biden's Tuesday night State of the Union speech on U.S. television, an increase from his 2021 address to Congress, according to ratings data from Nielsen. The figure includes viewership on 16 broadcast and cable networks in English and in Spanish.

White House readies roadmap for future COVID outbreaks, seeks funding

Top U.S. health officials on Wednesday laid out a national blueprint to manage COVID-19 going forward, vowing to prepare for any new variant outbreaks without shutting down schools and businesses and calling for additional funding from Congress. The plan will help "move America from crisis to a time when COVID-19 does not disrupt our daily lives," the White House said, one day after President Joe Biden acknowledged the nation's fight against the coronavirus had entered a new phase.

Biden touts infrastructure, Ukraine support on Wisconsin trip

Fresh from his State of the Union speech, U.S. President Joe Biden visited the battleground state of Wisconsin on Wednesday and reiterated his support for the Ukrainian people abroad while touting the billions of dollars in public infrastructure investments he helped secure at home. A day after delivering the State of the Union address, Biden trumpeted his infrastructure law and visited a bridge in Superior, Wisconsin. He called the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law secured last year one of the most sweeping in U.S. history that will create thousands of jobs rebuilding the nation's highways, bridges and airports.

U.S. delays ICBM test-launch in bid to de-escalate Russia nuclear tensions

The U.S. military said on Wednesday it will postpone a scheduled test launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, in a bid to lower soaring tensions after Russia announced it was putting its nuclear forces on high alert. Russian President Vladimir Putin's weekend announcement on the heightened alert posture fanned fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear escalation, with some European officials seeing it as veiled threat to the West.

Texas Republican quits U.S. House race, admits affair with former ISIS war bride

Two-term U.S. Representative Van Taylor on Wednesday withdrew from a Republican primary run-off race, ending his reelection bid after admitting he had an extra-marital affair with the widow of an American who joined the Islamic State, according to media reports. Taylor, who represents a northeast Texas district, last year voted for the creation of a special congressional panel to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, earning the ire of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters mounted the deadly attack.

Texas runoff a show of strength for progressive U.S. Democrats

Progressive Democrat Jessica Cisneros' primary challenge to U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas will go to a runoff in a show of strength by the party's left, while raising questions among some analysts about her ability to win the seat in November's general election if she secures the party nomination. The liberal Cisneros, 28, won enough votes to force a May 24 runoff in her second challenge to Cuellar. He is in his 18th year representing a south Texas congressional district that is heavily Hispanic and runs along the Rio Grande River.

Accused U.S. Capitol rioter wanted to drag Pelosi from building, prosecutor says

The Texas man who is the first person to stand trial for joining the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol told a friend he wanted to drag Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the building, a prosecutor said on Wednesday. Guy Reffitt of Wylie, Texas, is the first of some 750 people charged with joining the riot by former President Donald Trump's supporters to face trial in Washington. Reffitt has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including carrying a semi-automatic handgun while on Capitol grounds.

U.S. states probing TikTok's effects on young people

Eight states, including California and Massachusetts, announced on Wednesday that they had launched a bipartisan, nationwide probe of TikTok, focusing on whether the popular video-sharing app causes physical or mental health harm to young people. The probe will also look at what the company knew about its role in perpetuating those harms.

Biden Supreme Court pick Jackson to get March U.S. Senate committee hearings

Hearings on federal appellate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee, who would become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, will begin on March 21, a first step before she can be voted on by the full chamber. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin revealed the timeline hours after Jackson arrived on Capitol Hill to visit Senate leaders of both parties, as lawmakers mulled her candidacy for the lifetime post.

Judge blocks New York's bid to close NRA

A judge on Wednesday rejected the effort by New York's attorney general to put the National Rifle Association out of business for alleged corruption, but she can still seek the ouster of the gun rights group's longtime Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre. Attorney General Letitia James had sued the NRA in August 2020, accusing it of diverting millions of dollars to fund luxuries for officials like LaPierre, with no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenses.

